WILKES-BARRE — Mayor George C. Brown announced upcoming street milling and paving in the city from April 15 to 22.

“No parking” signs will be posted in the areas to be milled and paved.

Travelers are advised to avoid the areas.

Milling

Monday, April 15: North Washington Street from Union Street to Market Street.

Tuesday, April 16: South Washington Street from Northampton Street to South Street.

Tuesday, April 16: Ruddle Street from Hazle Street to the dead end

Tuesday, April 16: Stucker Street from Scott Street to the dead end

Wednesday, April 17: South Hancock from Northampton Street to Rose Street

Wednesday, April 17: Garnet Street from South Grant Street to Rose Lane.

Thursday, April 18: Logan Street from New Market Street to Coal Street.

Thursday, April 18: Taft Street from Northampton Street to South Meade Street.

PAVING

Wednesday, April 17: North Washington Street.

Thursday, April 18: South Washington Street.

Thursday, April 18: Ruddle Street and Stucker Street.

Friday, April 19: Garnet Street.

Friday, April 19: South Hancock Street.

Monday, April 22: Logan Street and Taft Street.