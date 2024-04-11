🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — The “Greatest Show On Earth” is returning to the Wilkes-Barre area with Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey presenting six performances at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza April 19-21.

The event is one of several coming attractions at the arena that was discussed at this week’s meting of the Luzerne County Convention Center Authority.

Steve Poremba, General Manager for ASM Global, reported the circus will return to the arena. Poremba also noted that musical group Journey will perform Saturday, April 27, WWE Friday Night Smackdown on May 10, Tim McGraw on Saturday, May 11, and Tom Segura on Wednesday, June 11.

Poremba also announced the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins will be in the AHL playoffs.

According to a news release, the three-day circus will be packed with explosive excitement and will begin and end with a bang.

“A globally diverse cast that includes 75 performers hailing from 18 countries including Argentina, Canada, Cuba, Ethiopia, Italy, Mongolia, Spain, Ukraine and the United States will inspire audiences through a variety of unbelievable circus acts, the news release stated.

The circus will also feature “a modern take on clowning that leaves the makeup behind and focuses on delivering fun for children of all ages through a comedic blend of Rola Bola, juggling, acrobatics, dancing and much more silliness.”

There will be no animals in the circus, Poremba said.

Show times are:

Friday, April 19: 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 20: 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Sunday, April 21: 11 a.m., 3 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com or in person at the NBT Bank box office.

In other business, the board:

• Approved a contract with DeAngelo Construction, Wilkes-Barre, for $110,321 to resurface all pedestrian bridges leading to the arena.

• Heard that the new parking booths are being installed and will all be completed by September.

• Learned that all new signage will be installed on and throughout the arena reflecting the new name as Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

