NANTICOKE — NEPA’rogi, a popular pierogi destination in Nanticoke, announced the grand opening of its new location at 164 S. Market St.

The celebration will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 20, featuring “Polka in the Park” entertainment and a ribbon cutting ceremony at noon.

After three successful years in business, NEPA’rogi is relocating to a new, more spacious location to better serve its loyal customers and welcome new ones.

“We are thrilled to open the doors of our new location and continue sharing our passion for pierogi with the community,” said Lauren Gorney, co-owner of NEPA’rogi. “Our grand opening celebration is a testament to our commitment to providing quality food and a welcoming environment for all.”

Guests attending the grand opening can participate in a variety of activities and a special ribbon cutting ceremony with community family and local dignitaries. Activities include live music by a polka band, “Butter and Bend” yoga, dueling accordions and face painting for the kids.

For information, visit www.neparogi.com.