WILKES-BARRE — The Luzerne Foundation awarded $165,000 in grants to 30 nonprofit organizations during the foundation’s second annual Community Champion awards dinner Thursday at the Westmoreland club.

This year, the foundation honored Stacey Kile with the Volunteer Champion award; Jarrett Ferentino, Esq. with the Advocate Champion award; Tim Lambert with the 40 Below Innovator Champion award; the Greater Wyoming Valley Area YMCA with the Nonprofit Champion; Community Bank, N. A. with the Business Partner Champion award; and Pasco L. Schiavo, Esq. and Linda Schiavo with the Board of Directions Champion award.

Of the 30 organizations that participated in the Luzerne Foundation Nonprofit Forum, the McGlynn Center, Northern Tier Industry and Education Consortium (NTIEC) and Catherine McAuley Center were selected to receive one $10,000 grant each, with the remaining 27 receiving one grant of $5,000.

The forum was held the day before at the Jewish Community Alliance of Northeastern Pennsylvania in Kingston.

Judges for the Nonprofit Forum included: Tara Mugford Wilson, board chairperson; Megan Kennedy, grant committee chairperson; and board members Lex Sloot, Jacqueline Brozena, Lauren Allen and Nina Sordoni.

During his opening remarks Thursday, Luzerne Foundation President and CEO David Pedri gave special thanks to the founding members of the Luzerne Foundation, which celebrates its 30 anniversary this year.

“We’re here, ladies and gentlemen, after 30 years because we have to show appreciation and gratitude to their idea,” Pedri said.

Since its inception in 1994, the foundation has awarded a grand total of $185,264,564 to community organizations, individuals and nonprofits.

In honor of its anniversary, State Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski presented the Luzerne Foundation with a citation on behalf of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives in recognition of the organization’s service to the community.

Pashinski also presented a citation on behalf of the U.S Congress from Sen. Matt Cartwright, who was unable to attend.

“Thank you for leading the way by establishing the highest quality of standards for doing good so all can benefit,” Pashinski said.

After dinner was served, sponsors of each Community Champion award introduced the honorees.

President of Pennsylvania Banking for Community Bank, N. A. Barbara Maculloch said a few words about Volunteer Community Champion award recipient, Stacey Kile, which was met by applause and cheers from Kile’s friends and family in the audience.

“Clearly nobody likes her,” joked Maculloch.

In all seriousness, Maculloch described Kile, who is the Sales Operations Manager for Geisinger Health Plan, as an “extremely dedicated and motivated servant leader, firmly believing that volunteering is an exceptional opportunity for community engagement and impactful change.”

Kile said she was humbled to receive such an honor for her volunteer work, which she said she does out of love for her community.

“I believe that each one of us has the power to make a positive impact no matter how small our actions may seem,” said Kile.

She closed out her speech by acknowledging her fellow honorees.

“Let us continue to work together to create positive change and build a better community.”