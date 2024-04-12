🔊 Listen to this

SCRANTON — A state parole who attempted to escape custody without wearing pants when agents with the state Office of Attorney General’s Office, Wilkes-Barre police and U.S. Marshals served an arrest warrant in February was indicted by a federal grand jury on drug trafficking offenses.

Ras Dalmar Johnson, 27, was indicted by a federal grand jury earlier this week on allegations he possessed more than 400 grams of fentanyl, more than 50 grams of methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana with intent to distribute, according to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam.

A Glock 26 with an extended magazine that had 17 rounds was found when agents searched a residence on Jones Street, Wilkes-Barre, where Johnson was arrested on Feb. 2.

When agents arrived at the house, Johnson, known as “Dollar,” crawled through a second floor window wearing only a T-shift in an attempt to avoid being captured, according to court records.

Johnson was the center of a several month investigation into drug trafficking in the Wilkes-Barre area. At the time of Johnson’s arrest, he was wanted by the Pennsylvania Department of Parole for absconding parole linked to a shooting during a home invasion on South Franklin Street, Wilkes-Barre, on Oct. 13, 2019, court records say.

The federal case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General, Bureau of Narcotics and Wilkes-Barre police.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jenny P. Roberts is prosecuting.