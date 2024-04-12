🔊 Listen to this

SCRANTON — Coming off of Tax Day, President Joe Biden will deliver a major address in his hometown of Scranton, the campaign announced on Friday.

According to an advisory, the President’s address will drive home a simple question — Do you think the tax code should work for rich people or for the middle class?

“The President has made it clear what he thinks the answer is, and so has Donald Trump,” the advisory stated.

Details on the location and time of President Biden’s visit were not released.

