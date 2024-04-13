🔊 Listen to this

Mark Van Etten and his wife Kelly look at her cell phone during the cocktail party.

WILKES-BARRE — Leadership Northeast (LNE) and presenting sponsor, FNCB Bank, hosted a cocktail party on Friday at the Westmoreland Club in downtown Wilkes-Barre.

“The Cocktail Party and Virtual Auction is always a wonderful night to meet our team and members of the Leadership programs and alumni, especially if you’re considering participation in a Leadership program.” said Jessica Cronauer, executive director of LNE. “We’re grateful to presenting sponsor FNCB Bank for making this special night possible.”

Guests enjoyed hors d’oeuvres and an open bar.

With an alumni base of more than 2,500 servant leaders, LNE was founded in 1981 as a community leadership development organization. The nonprofit organization is dedicated to developing informed and committed leaders from all segments of the community who will serve, strengthen and improve Northeastern Pennsylvania.

For information, visit www.leadershipnortheast.org.