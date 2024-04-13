WILKES-BARRE — Leadership Northeast (LNE) and presenting sponsor, FNCB Bank, hosted a cocktail party on Friday at the Westmoreland Club in downtown Wilkes-Barre.
Guests enjoyed hors d’oeuvres and an open bar.
With an alumni base of more than 2,500 servant leaders, LNE was founded in 1981 as a community leadership development organization. The nonprofit organization is dedicated to developing informed and committed leaders from all segments of the community who will serve, strengthen and improve Northeastern Pennsylvania.