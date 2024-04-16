Home News Goats join in National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week aaaactivity News Goats join in National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week aaaactivity By Times Leader - April 16, 2024 FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinReddItEmailPrint Luzerne County 911 telecommunicators cuddled with goats from Buttinhead Farms in Hunlock Creek Monday as part of activities celebrating National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week, according to county Emergency Services Director Lucille Morgan. Shown is telecommunicator specialist Angela Hazelton. Submitted photo 🔊 Listen to this Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Click here to subscribe today or Login. Luzerne County 911 telecommunicators cuddled with goats from Buttinhead Farms in Hunlock Creek Monday as part of activities celebrating National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week, according to county Emergency Services Director Lucille Morgan. Shown is telecommunicator specialist Angela Hazelton. View Comments Weather Wilkes-Barre overcast clouds enter location 46.9 ° F 49.8 ° 43 ° 87 % 2.5mph 100 % Fri 55 ° Sat 54 ° Sun 55 ° Mon 59 ° Tue 49 ° Exclusive Subscriber-Only Content