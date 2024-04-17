The center was dismissed early Wednesday

PLAINS TWP. — A student was found with a firearm at the Wilkes-Barre Area Career and Technical Center resulting in the school dismissing students early and canceling the afternoon session.

The firearm was found as the male student was going through security entering the school on Jumper Road in Plains Township, explained Dr. Anthony Guariglia, the school’s administrative director, and Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce in a news release.

No injuries were reported.

Guariglia said all students entering the school upon arrival go through security. As the student was being scanned, a metal detector alerted to a questionable device inside a backpack.

Guariglia said the backpack was then X-rayed resulting in a firearm being found.

The student was detained by Plains Township police, Guariglia said.

“We feel the incident was handled quickly and appropriately,” Guariglia said.

Sanguedolce in the news release stated the student was charged with “numerous firearm and public safety violations.”

Guariglia said the school went on partial lock-down as students were permitted inside their shops and classrooms but not in the hallways.

“This was a collaborative investigation with the Plains Township Police Department, the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office and Detective Division, the Wilkes-Barre Police Department and the Wilkes-Bare Area Career and Technical Center Security Department. These joint efforts ensured the swift safety of the student body and the public. This was an isolated incident and there is no immediate threat to the student body or public,” Sanguedolce stated in the news release.

Sanguedolce stated the investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information asked to call Plains Township police Lieutenant Richard Lussi or Sergeant Michael Smith at 570-829-3432.