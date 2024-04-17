🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A woman from Plains Township was sentenced to one-year probation on a misdemeanor animal cruelty charge related to neglecting chickens and rabbits.

Altagracia Nivar, of Grace Road, was charged by a humane officer with the SPCA of Luzerne County after investigating a complaint chickens and rabbits were neglected on her property in August, according to court records.

Nivar was away at the time.

Court records say rabbits had access to water but it was dirty with feces while chickens had no access to water or feed. A dead rabbit was found among the rabbits, court records say.

A search warrant was served at the property resulting in humane officers seizing 21 chickens and five rabbits in conditions listed as “extremely filthy,” court records say.

Nivar pled guilty to cruelty to animals before Luzerne County Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr., who sentenced her to one-year probation.

Sklarosky also ordered Nivar not to own any chickens and rabbits.