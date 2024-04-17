🔊 Listen to this

MOUNTAIN TOP — State Rep. Alec Ryncavage this week announced a significant update regarding the long-standing concerns over the condition of the Reading Railroad crossing at Kirby Avenue in Mountain Top.

After “diligent efforts and direct communication” with the president of the Reading Railroad, Ryncavage said he has successfully expedited a permanent repair process.

“The intersection at Kirby Avenue has been a source of frustration and safety concerns for residents and commuters due to its deteriorating condition,” said Ryncavage, R-Plymouth. “Following emergency track repair, which took place two weeks ago, temporary measures were implemented, including the placement of stone at the crossing. However, the use of stone caused turbulent conditions for vehicles crossing the tracks, resulting in inconvenience and, for some, damage, which led to my office getting involved.”

Ryncavage said Reading Railroad said the use of stone was necessitated by the unavailability of asphalt due to seasonal constraints.

Responding to mounting community concerns, Ryncavage said he engaged with the Reading Railroad Government Affairs office to expedite the repair process. On Tuesday, Ryncavage said Reading Railroad mobilized crews to bolster the temporary measures with additional stone, further improving safety conditions at the intersection.

Ryncavage said a comprehensive plan for a permanent repair has been established, with crews and materials being assembled for deployment within the next three weeks.

Ryncavage said this forthcoming solution will involve the mobilization of paving equipment not only at the Kirby Avenue crossing, but also at the Church Road crossing, ensuring a smooth asphalt surface for both intersections.

Ryncavage said he appreciates the responsiveness of Reading Railroad and he remains committed to overseeing the progress of these repairs to ensure they are carried out efficiently and effectively.

Residents and commuters are encouraged to stay informed about further developments through Ryncavage’s official Facebook page, Facebook.com/RepRyncavage.

Haddock’s living organ donor bill OK’d by committee

The state House Finance Committee recently approved legislation that would allow living organ donors to claim an income tax deduction of up to $12,000 for unreimbursed expenses associated with their donation, according to the bill’s prime sponsor, state Rep. Jim Haddock, D-Pittston Township.

“We must do all we can to help make the living organ donation process easier for all involved,” Haddock said. “Currently, businesses can receive a tax credit for providing paid leave to employees for the purpose of organ donation, but there is no tax benefit available to individuals who donate organs.”

Haddock added that while an organ recipient’s health insurance covers the donor’s direct medical costs, donors can rack up bills in the thousands of dollars for related expenses.

“Providing financial support to donors will remove an obstacle to the living donation process,” Haddock said. “This is one way that state government can help those in need of a transplant as well as support the heroes among us who selflessly choose to give the gift of life.”

House Bill 2179 would allow someone who is a living organ donor or whose dependent is a living organ donor to claim a state personal income tax deduction equal to the amount of unreimbursed expenses, up to $12,000, during the year in which the organ transplantation occurs.

Eligible unreimbursed expenses would include travel expenses, lodging expenses, lost wages if an employer does not provide paid sick leave to organ donors and medical expenses not covered by insurance.

The deduction would be available to those who donate all or part of any of the following: liver, pancreas, kidney, lung, intestine or bone marrow.

It could only be claimed once during a taxpayer’s lifetime.

Haddock said 20 people in the United States die each day while waiting for a life-saving organ donation. More than 8,000 Pennsylvanians and their families are on the organ donation waiting list. Living organ donors are key to closing that gap, Haddock said, as at least 40% of kidneys for transplant worldwide come from living donors.

The bill moves to the full state House of Representatives for consideration.

I-80 Nescopeck Creek Bridges project set to begin

Motorists are advised that the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and Bridging Pennsylvania Developers I (BPD-I) will begin pre-construction activities for the I-80 Nescopeck Creek Bridges Project in preparation for the start of demolition and construction of the two bridges carrying eastbound and westbound Interstate 80 over Nescopeck Creek in Black Creek Township.

On or about April 25, the construction contractor, Bridging Pennsylvania Constructors (BPC), and Major Bridge Subcontractor, Wagman Heavy Civil, will begin the first of four construction stages to be completed in the Fall of 2027.

Initial activities will include the cutting of trees along Route 3016 (Tank Rd) and Interstate 80 through May 15.

Motorists can expect two lanes of traffic to be maintained in both eastbound and westbound lanes, with the exception of limited lane closures, which will occur during off-peak hours.

On Feb. 28, 2024, PennDOT and BPD-I hosted the I-80 Nescopeck Pre-Construction Public Meeting in Nescopeck Township to introduce key members of the I-80 Nescopeck team and provide an update about specific pre-construction and anticipated upcoming construction activities, traffic plans, and scheduling.

