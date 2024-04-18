Staff Report

Wesley Williams, ‘The One Wheel Wonder,’ juggles for the Pennsylvania All Stars Cheer members on Wednesday in Edwardsville. Williams rides a 35-foot uni-cycle during the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey’s ‘Greatest Show on Earth.’

<p>Members of the Pennsylvania All Stars Cheer put on a display for the performers from the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus.</p> <p>Fred Adams | for Times Leader</p>

<p>Troupe Ethio Salam puts on a display of tumbling for the Pennsylvania All Stars Cheer on Wednesday.</p> <p>Fred Adams | for Times Leader</p>

<p>Black Diamond Trio Acrobats put on a display for the Pennsylvania All Stars Cheer group on Wednesday in Edwardsville.</p> <p>Fred Adams | for Times Leader</p>

<p>Giulia Serra, a member of the Hand 2 Hand Duo, leads the Pennsylvania All Star Cheer member in some stretches.</p> <p>Fred Adams | for Times Leader</p>

Students learned what it takes to join the circus with interactive demos and a Q&A with Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey performers on Wednesday at Pennsylvania All-Stars in the Gateway Shopping Center in Edwardsville. The performers worked closely to mentor and help local athletes ranging in age from 10-12 perfect their acrobatic skills and learn more about becoming a professional performer.

The circus performers are in town for the return of the all-new re-imagined “Greatest Show On Earth,” to the Wilkes-Barre area for the first time in eight years. Multiple show times are slated for Friday through Sunday at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

Tickets are available for purchase at Ticketmaster.com. For show information, visit https://bit.ly/447ixAi.