🔊 Listen to this

WEST HAZLETON — Police in West Hazleton on Thursday released information about a shooting near the West Hazleton elementary/middle school earlier this week.

Police suspect the shooting that took place at about 7:50 p.m. Monday on an athletic field behind the school involved “local criminal gangs.” At least two juveniles were identified and are facing charges, police said.

Police said at least seven shots were fired at the same time of an ongoing youth baseball game.

No injuries were reported.

Police said Monday’s shooting may be linked to other gunfire in and around West Hazleton since January.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to call West Hazleton police at 570-455-3733.