PLAINS TWP. — Russell Lloyd, director of the Department of Veterans Affairs Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center, on Thursday said he believes the staff at the center have shown their dedication to the veterans they serve.
“Trust is not a characteristic which can be demanded, but one that must be earned,” Lloyd said. “Our staff is committed to the demonstration of integrity, compassion, advocacy, respect and excellence to our veterans. I’m proud that our veterans recognize our commitment to their well-being and entrust us with their care.”
On Thursday, the Department of Veterans Affairs announced that veteran trust in Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center has risen to 94.3% — up from 87.9% in 2018 (the first year since VA began conducting this survey). Additionally, nationwide trust in VA outpatient care has increased to 91.8% — up from 85.6% in 2018.
The findings are based on a survey of veteran patients who received VA health care in the past 90 days. Within one week of using VA services, these veterans were asked whether they trusted VA for their health care needs across a variety of categories — including scheduling an appointment, health care visits, in-person pharmacy, mail-order pharmacy, labs/imaging and veteran safety.
Pennsylvania Treassurer Stacey Garrity, a veteran and a critic of the local VA, issued a statement about the VA survey results:
“More veterans than ever before have access to VA care now due to the PACT Act, and they deserve the absolute best care possible.
“I’m glad the Wilkes-Barre VA implemented improvements at their facility after many requests from myself, U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser and U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright, but there is still work to be done to make sure the brave men and women who sacrificed so much for our great nation are taken care of.
“Every veteran in the VA’s care deserves nothing less than to be treated with dignity and respect and shown gratitude for their service.”
The VA said the survey mirrors the findings of recent independent studies. According to Medicare’s latest nationwide survey of patients, VA hospitals outperformed non-VA hospitals on all 10 core patient satisfaction metrics — including overall hospital rating, communication with doctors, communication about medication, willingness to recommend the hospital and more.
VA health care has also consistently outperformed non-VA care in peer-reviewed studies, overall quality ratings, and affordability for veterans.
Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.