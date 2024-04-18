WILKES-BARRE — State senators Lisa Baker, Rosemary Brown and Marty Flynn on Thursday said the Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority (PBDA) announced Northeast Pennsylvania is being awarded $42.5 million to increase access to reliable, high-speed internet.
The approved grants include separate projects being performed by Adams CATV, Comcast Cable and Verizon:
• $22,029,647 million for Lackawanna County.
• $9,976,419 for Luzerne County.
• $5,953,318 for Monroe, Pike and Wayne counties.
• $4,018,650 for Wyoming County.
• $517,292 for Wayne County.
Made possible through the federally funded Broadband Infrastructure Program, $200 million in competitive grants have been allocated for projects across the state aimed at areas without access to 25/3 Mbps internet service.
Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.