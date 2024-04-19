🔊 Listen to this

DALLAS — Blank Space – The Taylor Swift Tribute, is coming to The Greens at Irem Clubhouse Pavilion in Dallas on Saturday, July 6.

This concert announcement coincides with the release of Taylor Swift’s new album, “The Tortured Poets Department,” on Friday, April 19. Timed with Taylor’s midnight record drop, tickets are now on sale.

Every purchase will be automatically entered for a chance to win two tickets to see Taylor Swift live at New Orleans’ Caesears Superdome on Sunday, October 27. The winner will be drawn at the show and must be present to win. Travel and accommodation are the responsibility of the winner.

The all-ages event is hosted by the Friedman Hospitality Group. Owner Rob Friedman was the mastermind behind this Luzerne County music event when he was looking for something current and different to bring to the Irem Pavilion this summer, something that the whole family can enjoy together.

The tickets were a joint effort between Erin Crofchick-Grzyboski, director of operations and marketing, and her marketing team to make the Dallas show even more inviting for Taylor Swift fans.

“We think that it’s a great way to share this experience with a lot of people locally,” said Crofchick-Grzyboski, who admits she’s a Swiftie herself.

Blank Space – The Taylor Swift Tribute out of Long Beach, California is the #1 tribute to Taylor Swift on the West Coast. Now, this summer, they’re bringing their tour to the East Coast and Dallas is along that route.

They’ll play two 45-minute sets with a break in between, where concertgoers will hear all the top Taylor hits from the Midnights album to the Eras Tour.

The Pavilion at Irem Clubhouse is fully covered, so the concert will go on rain or shine. The venue also seats about 700 people, so Friedman Hospitality Group looks forward to hosting a large group of Swifties of all ages.

This is also a local shot to win highly coveted Taylor Swift tickets.

“It’s Taylor fever! We’re one with her and we’re looking forward to bringing this experience to the Valley,” said Crofchick-Grzyboski

Food, drinks and dinner will be available at The Greens at Irem Clubhouse. There will also be some snacks available for purchase at the pavilion.

Celebrate Taylor Swift’s newest album by booking your tickets to the live local experience and locking down your chance to see the real-deal!