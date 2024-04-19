🔊 Listen to this

The FSA Spring Fling was held at the Kirby Center in Wilkes-Barre.

Jeff and Annmarie Andrejko of Hudson share a laugh at the FSA Spring Fling held at the Kirby Center in Wilkes-Barre.

David & Desipay Kennoy of Mountain Top chat at the FSA Spring Fling.

Lori Ryan of Tafton and Bridget Matyjevich of Scranton chat at the FSA Spring Fling.

WILKES-BARRE — The Family Services Association of NEPA held its Spring Fling and online auction on Thursday evening at the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts. The event was sponsored by Trion

Lissa Bryan-Smith was honored with the John N. Conyngham Leadership Award and Fork Over Love was presented with the Anna Bertels Community Service Award.

The FSA Online Silent Auction is open through noon Friday at bit.ly/3U6bzGR.