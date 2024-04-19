Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
WILKES-BARRE — The Family Services Association of NEPA held its Spring Fling and online auction on Thursday evening at the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts. The event was sponsored by Trion
Lissa Bryan-Smith was honored with the John N. Conyngham Leadership Award and Fork Over Love was presented with the Anna Bertels Community Service Award.
The FSA Online Silent Auction is open through noon Friday at bit.ly/3U6bzGR.