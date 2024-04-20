🔊 Listen to this

DUPONT — Frank Andrews and Jeff Romanecz have owned Cebula’s Pizza & Bar for 18 months, continuing a tradition that began in 1939.

Cebula’s, 295 Main St., Dupont, has always been known for its “unique” pizza, and the new owners have managed to keep the style and taste the same.

Andrews and Romanecz not only purchased the business, the building and the liquor license — they also bought the legendary pizza recipe.

Andrews said he liked Cebula’s pizza when he first had it some 10 years ago.

My experience with Cebula’s goes back much further. It was always a personal favorite because of its unique — yes, unique — blend of cheese and sauce. And to know that the new owners have not changed the pizza, well, I found that to be very comforting.

So whenever I was in Lackawanna County, a stop at Cebula’s was automatic. Just call ahead to order, then walk around the back of the building and pick it up.

To again experience that routine was awesome, but the best part was getting home and diving into my first cut of Cebula’s pizza made by the new owners.

I can remember in a time long, long ago when a group of us wold head to Cebula’s, get a table and order up a tray or two and some adult beverages. I thought about those times when I arrived in the parking lot, But the only mission I had was to get the pizza and see if it was still Cebula’s — and I was not disappointed.

When I peeked into the bar area, it was like traveling back in time. The bar looked the same and the booths were the same ones we sat in years ago. That, too, made me feel good.

The bar was full, too. Everyone was happy. They were there to eat and have fun, and Cebula’s is as good a place as there is to accomplish those goals.

And the menu goes beyond pizza. They have salads, burgers, boneless bites and sandwiches. Just reading the menu made me want to be sure to return many times to try them all.

Cebula’s can be reached at 570-655-8809.

They are open from 4 to 10 p.m. (kitchen closes at 9 p.m.) Wednesday and Thursday; and 4 to 11 p.m. (kitchen closes at 10 p.m.) Friday and Saturday.

Cebula’s is a “cash only” establishment.

So try Cebula’s for something a little unique, but you will for sure find good food, lots of fun and friendly faces.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.