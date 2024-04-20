🔊 Listen to this

The Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce Along with Regional Chamber Partners, hosted a National Civics Bee Competition on Saturday at Wilkes University. From left: Michaela Grundowski, Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber; Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown; Archbald Mayor Shirley Barrett; student winner, Brielle Water, of Valley View Middle School; and Pittston Mayor Mike Lombardo.

Participants are shown at the National Civics Bee Competition held Saturday at Wilkes University. The event was moderated by Michaela Grundowski, Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber.

The Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce, along with regional Chamber partners, hosted a National Civics Bee Competition on Saturday at Wilkes University. The event was moderated by Michaela Grundowski, Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber, at the podium. Participants are seated in front.

The Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce, along with regional Chamber partners, hosted a National Civics Bee Competition on Saturday at Wilkes University. The event was moderated by Michaela Grundowski, Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber, at the podium. Participants are seated in front and family and friends are in the audience.

WILKES-BARRE — The Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce, along with regional Chamber partners, on Saturday hosted a National Civics Bee competition.

The event was held at the Wilkes University Henry Student Center, 84 W. South St., Wilkes-Barre.

Lindsay Griffin-Boylan, president and CEO of the Greater Wilkes-Barre Chamber of Commerce, said the National Civics Bee is aimed at encouraging more young Americans to engage in civics and contribute to their communities.

Griffin-Boylan said 21 middle school students from across Northeast Pennsylvania participated in the competition to demonstrate their civics knowledge and discuss how they would solve a problem facing their community.

Serving as judges and moderators were: Mike Lombardo, mayor of Pittston; George Brown, mayor of Wilkes-Barre; and Shirley Barrett, mayor of the Borough of Archbald. Michaela Grundowski, senior manager of program engagement at the Chamber, moderated the event, and Meghan Flanagan, director of operations and communications, assisted.

Brielle Waters from Valley View Middle School won the competition, and the top five finalists were: Waters; Elena Anderson, Valley View; Mike O’Meara, Leo E. Solomon; Justin Tlatenchi, Solomon Plains; and Liam Balliet, Crestwood.

The participants were:

• Valley View High School: Brielle Waters, Elena Anderson, Avila Martinez, Aubrianna Kendricks, Lucy Ritzco, Nina Margotta, Drew Bazil, Camryn Tracewski, Allie Sedlak, Kelsey O’Shea, Robert Zaleski, Anthony Maurizio, Riley Karwowski, Brody Bargella, Ashley Feola.

• Tunkhannock Area High School: Irene Pieretti.

• Abington Heights Middle School: Margot Grad.

• Leo E. Solomon Middle School: Mike O’Meara; Gabriel Dates.

• Solomon Plains Junior High School: Justin Tlatenchi.

• Crestwood Secondary School: Liam Balliet.