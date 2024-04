🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — As the cool kids say today, ICYMI — In Case You Missed It — the Luzerne County Arts and Entertainment Hall of Fame announced its class of 2024.

This is the second class for the still rather new organization, founded in 2022, and we couldn’t be prouder.

Those elected this year will be inducted and honored on Nov. 16, at a celebration event at the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts in Wilkes-Barre.

This is so cool because so many gifted and talented people will get recognition for what each has done to enhance our lives through their dedication to the arts and/or entertainment.

What is also amazing is that more than 50 nominations were received in each category — Arts and Entertainment.

The Luzerne County Arts & Entertainment Hall of Fame was formed in 2022. The members of the Luzerne County Arts & Entertainment Organizing Committee are: myself, Joe Nardone Sr., Gallery of Sound; Lindsay Griffin-Boylan, president and CEO, Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce; Tony Brooks, Wilkes-Barre City Council and Wilkes-Barre Preservation Society; Mayor George Brown, City of Wilkes-Barre; Alan K. Stout, Visit Luzerne County and 105 The River; Jody Busch, musician and recording engineer; Beverly Jean Johnston, artist and community leader, past president, Wyoming Valley Art League; Mayor Mike Lombardo, City of Pittston; Morris Walker, music performer; Memo Lara, Governor’s Advisory Commission on Latino Affairs; Will Beekman, ASM Global; and Kathy Bankes, Metz Catering.

These dedicated volunteers have again selected quite a group of nominees and the announcement is worth repeating.

The 2024 inductees in the “Arts” category are:

• Annette Evans — The ultimate supporter of the arts in Luzerne County for decades. She was closely associated with several local art institutions, including the Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre, and co-founded the Fine Arts Fiesta with Al Groh.

• Al Groh — The co-founder of the Fine Arts Fiesta (with Annette Evans) and Wilkes University’s original and most active artistic voice. He founded the Wilkes University Theater Arts program and spent the remainder of his life supporting the program in various forms.

• Erika Funke — The modern voice of the fine arts in Northeast Pennsylvania throughout her career in radio and television. Her contributions strike the balance between the creative, journalistic and scholarly. And she’s interviewed countless artists in the process.

• Joan Harris — The child prodigy, turned theater performer, turned trailblazing dance icon. Her many accomplishments include opening the dance studio bearing her name, producing numerous television projects, and spearheading the “College for Kids” program.

• Franz Kline — The celebrated expressionist painter who was at the forefront of an artistic movement during the 1950s. His ambiguous work is displayed across the globe, and much of it is considered to be essential in the world of abstract expressionism.

• Herman J. Mankiewicz — The witty, Oscar-winning writer of Citizen Kane and The Pride of the Yankees who was one of the top script doctors during the Golden Age of Hollywood. His life and work were depicted in the award-winning 2020 film, Mank.

• Joseph L. Mankiewicz — The legendary film director, writer, and producer who helmed classics such as A Letter to Three Wives, All About Eve and Cleopatra. He is hailed today as one of the most successful writer-directors in Hollywood history.

• Herbert Simon — The sculptor whose work and insight has been a great asset to Luzerne County’s art scene for well over half a century. His Two Modules (at Coal Street Park) and Facets (at Wilkes University) are familiar to county residents young and old.

• Ted Sod — The prolific and creative teacher with writing, directing, producing and acting credits to his name. His distinct experiences in every part of the dramatic production process have made him a sought-after talent for decades in television, film, and theater.

The 2024 inductees in the “Entertainment” category are:

• Abilene — The popular group that took the region by storm with their fusion of country and rock music. At the height of their powers, they crossed genres and drew large crowds, becoming one of the most popular and important bands on the local music circuit in the late ‘70s and ‘80s.

• George Graham — The radio personality and recording engineer whose support of the arts dates back over 50 years. His long-running WVIA-FM programs, “All That Jazz” and “Mixed Bag” are just two of his many contributions to Luzerne County’s music scene.

• Shawn Klush — The booming vocalist whose spot-on tribute to Elvis Presley has earned him the praise and admiration of fans worldwide as well as an endorsement from Elvis Presley Enterprises. His live shows celebrating the “King of Rock and Roll” are often regarded as being the most in line with Presley’s iconic performance style.

• Lex Romane — A veteran musician who has pulled from the sounds of jazz, folk and everything in between. His lyrical musings on local topics, such as the rise and fall of the coal mining industry, have brought Northeast Pennsylvania’s history to a wider audience.

• Jesse Wade and Spencer Cottman — A musical duo whose careers in the entertainment world are intertwined. The lifelong friends were respected community figures and came together artistically to form the “Just the Two of Us” duet, touring across the state under that moniker.

• Legends of WARMland — The innovative disc jockeys who helped build WARM radio into a national powerhouse. Their collective knack for promotional broadcasting and ear for musical talent brought a cultural excitement to the region during the 1960s. Inductees are Tom Woods, Harry West, Joey Shaver, Len Woloson, Don Stevens, Ron Allen, Bill Stuart, Terry McNulty, George Gilbert and Bobby Day.

• George Wesley — The charismatic reggae musician whose work influenced just about every artist in the county who has followed him, regardless of genre. His signature style, collaborative nature and prolific output made him one of Luzerne County’s greatest artistic voices.

It’s a classy class for sure.

Ticket info for the Nov. 16, induction event at The F.M. Kirby Center will be announced soon. For information, visit www.facebook.com/LCAEHOF.

