Jason Miller of Kingston tries a sample of beer from Breaker Brewing Company during Kirby Fest.

Matt Milkovits, owner of Blue Mountain Vineyard and Cellars, pours a sample of his wine for a patron at Kirby Fest.

WILKES-BARRE — The F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts hosted its fundraiser Kirby Fest on Saturday. This all-inclusive event featured local beer, wine, cider, spirits and food tastings, live entertainment, local artist displays and a silent auction with signed memorabilia from Kirby stars. Proceeds benefit the F.M. Kirby Center’s community outreach and children’s programming, which provide local children a chance to experience the performing arts free of charge.