Ray Kaskus and Frances Flood, both of Kingston, enjoy tasting samples at Kirby Fest. Fred Adams | for Times Leader

Fred Adams | for Times Leader

<p>Alan McLaughlin puts final touches on a painting of Johnny Cash during Kirby Fest.</p> <p>Fred Adams | for Times Leader</p>

<p>Matt Milkovits, owner of Blue Mountain Vineyard and Cellars, pours a sample of his wine for a patron at Kirby Fest.</p> <p>Fred Adams | for Times Leader</p>

<p>Jamie Anzalone provided music for Kirby Fest.</p> <p>Fred Adams | for Times Leader</p>

<p>Jason Miller of Kingston tries a sample of beer from Breaker Brewing Company during Kirby Fest.</p> <p>Fred Adams | for Times Leader</p>

WILKES-BARRE — The F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts hosted its fundraiser Kirby Fest on Saturday. This all-inclusive event featured local beer, wine, cider, spirits and food tastings, live entertainment, local artist displays and a silent auction with signed memorabilia from Kirby stars. Proceeds benefit the F.M. Kirby Center’s community outreach and children’s programming, which provide local children a chance to experience the performing arts free of charge.