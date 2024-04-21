🔊 Listen to this

When’s the last time you went to the gym?

If you’re anything like me, you make a commitment to working out and getting into shape and you do it for a couple weeks (if you even make it that long). You congratulate yourself for how hard you’re working, get yourself a gym membership that you could never ever get out of, tell everyone that you’re going to the gym, post a couple photos, and then never speak of it again.

The problem with that is you make yourself sore and tired for a week or two and you never see any improvement. That’s exactly what happens when you make one or two videos for social media and then stop for six months or a year. Just like going to the gym, social media marketing for any business requires consistency and a plan.

Consistency in both social media marketing and hitting the gym is crucial for success. Just as sculpting your ideal physique requires regular exercise, maintaining a thriving social media presence demands a steady stream of engaging content.

Let’s dive deeper into why being consistent is key in both arenas.

First off, habit formation is your new best friend. Consistency breeds familiarity, which in turn fosters trust. Just as a fitness routine requires regular exercise, your social media strategy needs a rhythm. Whether it’s daily, weekly, or another schedule that suits you, sticking to a posting schedule helps your audience know what to expect from you.

Secondly, showing up even when inspiration feels scarce is vital.

Just as some days at the gym feel like a struggle, there will be days when crafting compelling content feels like pulling teeth.

However, consistent effort pays off in the long run. It’s about showing up for your audience consistently, rain or shine, and building a connection that goes beyond fleeting inspiration.

Moreover, progress over perfection is key. Don’t fall into the trap of comparing your authentic efforts to someone else’s curated highlight reel. Authenticity resonates more with audiences than perfection. Share your journey — the wins, the struggles, the moments of growth. People connect with realness, not with a facade of perfection.

Additionally, finding your niche is crucial. Just as different fitness routines cater to various goals, there’s a social media style suited for everyone. Experiment with different formats to discover what resonates with your audience and allows you to express yourself authentically.

Focus on building a community, not just an audience. Social media is all about engagement. Cultivate a community by responding to comments, participating in discussions, and hosting Q&A sessions. Your audience isn’t just a number — they’re individuals who champion your efforts and believe in your vision.

As you know, I write a column for the Times Leader every week, something that requires a lot of consistency. I have these grand plans for awesome and super insightful columns, and all the best world but sometimes it gets away from me. That’s why I have someone to hold me accountable. That someone is Kerry Miscavage, the publisher of the Times Leader Media Group. She never lets me miss a week.

Having someone to hold you accountable can be a game-changer in achieving your goals. Whether it’s hitting the gym regularly, sticking to deadlines, or maintaining consistency in your endeavors, having someone who can help keep you on track can make all the difference. This person doesn’t necessarily need to provide complex advice or solutions; sometimes, all you need is someone who can simply stay on your back, reminding you of your commitments and encouraging you to stay focused. Their presence serves as a constant reminder of your responsibilities, pushing you to strive for progress even when motivation wanes.

With accountability comes a greater sense of responsibility and determination to succeed, making it easier to overcome obstacles and stay on the path toward your goals.

In conclusion, building a thriving social media presence, like achieving physical fitness, takes time and dedication. It’s a marathon, not a sprint. By consistently showing up for your audience with authenticity and dedication, you’ll not only see progress but also build meaningful connections along the way.

So, keep hustling with the same determination you’d bring to your workout routine, and watch your social media presence grow.

And sometimes you just need help, someone to plan and execute your social media for you. That’s something I do! So send me an email [email protected]. I can answer any questions you have or work with you to create something awesome.

Jonathan Edwards is the owner of Diamond City Studios. Reach him at [email protected].