🔊 Listen to this

The Wilkes-Barre Law and Library Association is partnering with Luzerne County Community College and the Pennsylvania Bar Association Young Lawyers Division, to bring the Pennsylvania’s Bar Association’s Wills for Heroes program to Luzerne County in May.

Wills for Heroes is a free and easy service that provides Wills, Living Wills, Health Care and Financial Powers of Attorney to first responders and military veterans and their spouses or partners.

The program is being sponsored in Luzerne County by the Wilkes-Barre Law and Library Association’s Elder Law Committee that is chaired by Attorney Brenda Colbert and Attorney Bernard Walter. The event chairperson is Attorney Stacey Acri, while the administrator is Attorney Joseph P.J. Burke III.

The program will be held May 4 at the Educational Conference Center at Luzerne County Community College in Nanticoke. Volunteer lawyers of the Wilkes-Barre Law and Library Association will be conducting the Wills for Heroes program for all active and retired first responders of Luzerne County, all sworn personnel and their spouses or partners, as well as Pennsylvania military veterans. Proof of affiliation will be requested at the event.

The program begins 11 a.m. and participation is by scheduled appointment.

Appointments for each person will last approximately one hour. At the conclusion of each meeting, the participate will have notarized legal documents, a Will, Living Will and Health Care and Financial Powers of Attorney, or a combination.

If a spouse of partner will also be attending, they will have back-to-back appointments.

Those interested will need to schedule an appointment at www.pabar.org/wfh/ using the password “Luzerne.”

If there is trouble registering, please mail Attorney Burke at [email protected].

For more information on the program, visit the Pennsylvania Bar Association’s websie at https://www.pabar.org/site/For-Public/Wills-for-Heroes.