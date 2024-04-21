🔊 Listen to this

LUZERNE — One week after a mine subsidence opened up in Toby’s Creek behind Luzerne Lumber, the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) issued yet another update on the work being done to fill in the hole and stabilize the creek bed.

DEP spokesperson Colleen Connolly said that over the weekend, a cofferdam was installed on the creek to eliminate the flow of water to the subsidence.

On Sunday, another 80 cubic yards of concrete was pumped into the subsidence, which Connolly said brought the total amount of concrete used up about to 280 cubic yards.

The concrete was topped with clay and rocks, and the flow in Toby Creek has visibly increased.

According to Connolly, the DEP expects some settling of the installed material and will continue to monitor over the next few days.