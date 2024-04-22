🔊 Listen to this

HAZLE TWP. — A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket sold in Hazle Township for the Friday, April 19, drawing matched all five balls drawn, 3-6-21-28-32, to win $400,000 less withholding.

Hazle Mini Mart, 1136 State Route 940, Hazle Township, will earn a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated.

A main Cash 5 game prize must be claimed within one year of the drawing date. Any prizes won on any Quick Cash game must be claimed within one year of the purchase date.

Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket should contact the nearest Lottery office for further instructions or call 1-800-692-7481.

More than 13,900 other Cash 5 with Quick Cash tickets also won prizes in the drawing. Players should check every ticket, every time, and claim lower-tier prizes at a Lottery retailer.