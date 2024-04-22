🔊 Listen to this

NEWPORT TWP. — A woman detained following a domestic disturbance was charged with taunting a police K-9 late Friday night.

Ivy Lynn Meres, 48, of Old Newport Street, Newport Township, was placed inside a Newport Township police cruiser where she rocked back and forth taunting the police department’s K-9, according to court records.

Meres ignored police commands to stop teasing the dog but she continued to rock the cruiser back and forth, court records say.

Newport Township police say the dog pushed through a safety divider as Meres allegedly continued to taunt the dog.

Meres was detained when police responded to a domestic disturbance involving Chad Steele at her residence just before 10 p.m. Friday.

Steele told police Meres was refusing to turn over his belongings unless he gave her a marijuana vape pen, court records say.

Meres threw clothes at Steele, grabbed Steele by his arm and pushed him against a wall, according to court records.

As an officer attempted to detained Meres, she allegedly resisted arrest and dropped to the floor.

After Meres was taken to the cruiser, police in court records say she taunted the police K-9.

Meres was arraigned by District Judge David Barilla of Forty For on two counts each of simple assault and harassment and one count each of taunting police animal, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. She was released on $1,000 bail.