🔊 Listen to this

Luzerne County polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. for today’s primary election.

A list of all polling places is posted on the election bureau’s main page at luzernecounty.org.

Voters at the polls make selections on touchscreen machines and must then receive a paper ballot printout to verify their choices. After reviewing this printout, voters must feed the paper into a tabulator — a step necessary to cast the ballot.

Completed mail ballots must be physically in the county election bureau by 8 p.m. on election night, and postmarks don’t count.

The only drop box available on Election Day is in the county’s Penn Place Building, 20 N. Pennsylvania Ave., in Wilkes-Barre, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Voters may call 570-825-1715 or email [email protected] for assistance or to report any issues.

Unofficial county results will be posted and updated at luzernecounty.org after the polls close.

The state’s electionreturns.pa.gov site will provide updated unofficial results in state races.

Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt announced Monday the state site has been revamped so voters can navigate between statewide and county-level results “in a more user-friendly and intuitive manner.”

Site visitors can customize their searches, receive timely updates, view results on mobile devices and use a location-based service through the “My County” link to instantly bring up their county’s election returns, a release said.

Schmidt also reminded voters counties are not permitted to start pre-canvassing mail ballots until 7 a.m. on Election Day.

“While we know everyone will be eager to know the results, ensuring each vote is accurately and securely counted is the top priority,” Schmidt added.

As of Monday morning, county election offices had received back more than 563,000 of the 895,000 mail ballots sent to eligible voters who requested them, Schmidt said.