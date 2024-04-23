🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A man charged by humane officers with the SPCA of Luzerne County for failure to provide food to a dog pled guilty to a misdemeanor charge of neglect of animals in Luzerne County Court.

Luciano Vergara Jr., 23, address listed as Stanton Street, Wilkes-Barre, was fined $300 by Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr.

Vergara was ordered not to own or care for any pets as part of his sentence.

Humane officers charged Vergara and Bethany Baires, 20, when an animal control officer for Wilkes-Barre City captured an extremely thin Husky type dog named Sky on July 5, 2023, according to court records.

A license on the dog led to the residence of Vergara and Baires where the animal control officer noticed two other thin dogs.

Vergara and Baires surrendered the three dogs to the SPCA as they were unable to care for the animals.

Court records say the three dogs were nursed back to health with three small meals a day.

Baires was accepted in the county’s Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition program on five counts of neglect of animals in February and ordered to perform 150 hours of community service.