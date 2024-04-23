🔊 Listen to this

A backhoe can be seen at the rear of this property along Blackman Street where a new Turkey Hill store is expected to be built.

A crew works to demolish several vacant buildings at Route 309 and Blackman Street where a new Turkey Hill store is expected to be built.

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — The site has been cleared for a new Turkey Hill to be built at the intersection of Blackman Street and Route 209, but it’s not clear when or if the project will go forward.

Thomas Zedolik, Wilkes-Barre Township zoning and code enforcement officer, said several buildings on the site were taken down after it was learned that homeless people had set up camp inside them.

“We contacted the owner and the responded quickly and the buildings are being demolished,” Zedolik said.

In 2020, Turkey Hill’s new parent company, United Kingdom-based E.G. Group, purchased several existing buildings on Route 309 and Blackman Street, which once housed a repair garage, a bar and other businesses — along with three private homes — and the plan was to demolish them all.

Emily Pickering, vice president of public relations for The Castle Group, issued a statement on behalf of EG America:

“As part of our development plan for the property, we have begun to demolish some of the existing buildings on this site. At this time, we have no additional updates to share, nor a timeline for when construction will begin on the new Turkey Hill store.”

Zedolik said he has not received any applications for permits to develop the site. He said PennDOT is continuing to perform work on the intersection.

Liz Fabri, Safety Press Officer at PennDOT, said the safety improvement project addresses backup issues on Interstate 81 at the southbound off-ramp to Route 309. She said the project involves the widening of the off ramp to accommodate a dual left-turn lane at its intersection with Route 309 (Wilkes Barre Township Boulevard) and Blackman Street.

Fabri said the eastbound Blackman Street approach to the intersection will also be widened to accommodate a larger concrete channelizing island, widened right turn lane and relocated stormwater facilities. Fabri said mill and overlay of existing pavement, new pavement markings, signage, ADA ramps and traffic signal upgrades are also included.

Fabri said the bid amount for the project was around $1.6 million. The completion date is anticipated to be summer 2024.

Turkey Hill originally stated that the site would include a full convenience store, a fast food restaurant with a brand partner still to be named, a car wash and fuel stations. It’s not known if that is still the plan, or if it has been changed.

In April 2023, old underground gas tanks were removed from the former Bone’s Service Station at the intersection of Route 309 and Blackman Street.

At that time, Pickering said the project was in the early stages of design and permitting and said the store was “set to be completed in the next 18-24 months and it would only be “convenience and gas.”

Just a short distance away along Route 309, Zedolik said three projects are moving forward.

The property, once known as Kmart Plaza, is owned by Union Center Realty LLC and Delaware Land Company LLC.

Zedolik said permits have been issued for a Wawa convenience store/gas station to be constructed and that work should commence soon. He said work on the construction of a Cloud 10 Car Wash will also begin soon. And an Aldi grocery store will take over much of the former Kmart space.

The property is now called Union Center Plaza.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.