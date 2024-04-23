Home News News By Times Leader - April 23, 2024 FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinReddItEmailPrint Staff Report Grasshopper Lawns celebrated the green industry’s ‘Day of Service’ sponsored by The National Association of Landscape Professionals on Earth Day, Monday, April 22. The business donated green industry services including aeration, lime, fertilizer and weed control to the football field area at Kirby Park in Wilkes-Barre. The park is celebrating it’s 100th anniversary as Grasshopper Lawns kicks off it’s 60th season this spring. From left: Wilkes-Barre City supervisor/inspector, Dave Lewis; and Grasshopper Lawns team members, John Patterson, Michael Kravitsky IV (partner consultant); Michael Adames; Chris Grant; Skyler Smith; and Michael Kravitsky V (president). Submitted Photo 🔊 Listen to this Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Click here to subscribe today or Login. ❮ ❯ Grasshopper Lawns celebrated the green industry’s “Day of Service” sponsored by The National Association of Landscape Professionals on Earth Day, Monday, April 22. The business donated green industry services including aeration, lime, fertilizer and weed control to the football field area at Kirby Park in Wilkes-Barre. The park is celebrating it’s 100th anniversary as Grasshopper Lawns kicks off it’s 60th season this spring. View Comments Weather Wilkes-Barre clear sky enter location 67.9 ° F 69.4 ° 65 ° 28 % 3.2mph 0 % Tue 66 ° Wed 60 ° Thu 55 ° Fri 61 ° Sat 52 ° Exclusive Subscriber-Only Content