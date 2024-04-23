🔊 Listen to this

Grasshopper Lawns celebrated the green industry’s “Day of Service” sponsored by The National Association of Landscape Professionals on Earth Day, Monday, April 22. The business donated green industry services including aeration, lime, fertilizer and weed control to the football field area at Kirby Park in Wilkes-Barre. The park is celebrating it’s 100th anniversary as Grasshopper Lawns kicks off it’s 60th season this spring.