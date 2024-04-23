🔊 Listen to this

Luzerne County Manager Romilda Crocamo issued a statement shortly after the polls closed at 8 p.m. Tuesday, saying she was pleased to announce the successful completion of the 2024 primary election.

“This milestone is a testament to the strength of our democratic system and the dedication of all those involved in ensuring a fair and transparent electoral process,” Crocamo said.

Crocamo said every election “presents its own unique challenges,” but she is “proud to say that this election was conducted with professionalism and efficiency.”

“We acknowledge that some calls for assistance were received during the setup and opening stages, which is not uncommon. Rest assured, these matters will be thoroughly reviewed and addressed to further enhance the election process,” she said.

The county “believes in continuous improvement,” she said.

“We will analyze the strengths and weaknesses of this election to identify areas where we can enhance our procedures and make necessary adjustments. Our commitment to excellence and transparency remains unwavering,” she wrote.

She said earlier in the day the only polling place issue reported to her occurred in Jenkins Township and was brief and rapidly resolved.

A poll worker told two voters to return while a ballot marking device issue was in the process of being addressed, officials said. Voters should be offered an emergency ballot in such situations, officials said.

County Council Chairman John Lombardo said he was elated his cell phone did not ring much Tuesday. He still has vivid negative memories of the November 2022 general election paper shortage.

“It was such a bad experience,” Lombardo said of the 2022 general. “I was very pleased to not hear any of that and not have to do any troubleshooting.”

As elected officials, council members are “in the line of fire” when there are Election Day problems, he said.

“All the policies that have been put into place seem to be working. The administrative staff seems to be doing very well, and I’m looking forward to the general election,” Lombardo said.

In her Tuesday night statement, Crocamo thanked voters who “participated in shaping the future of our community” through exercising their right to vote, saying their “engagement and commitment to democracy have been instrumental in the success of this election.”

She also credited staff, poll workers and election board members “who tirelessly worked behind the scenes.”

“Their efforts were crucial in maintaining the integrity of the election and ensuring a smooth experience for voters,” Crocamo wrote.

In closing, Crocamo said the county is grateful for the public’s trust.

“We will continue to work diligently to uphold the principles of democracy and ensure that future elections are conducted with the utmost integrity,” Crocamo said.

