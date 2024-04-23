🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Luzerne County Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. dismissed two cases when prosecutors were reportedly not ready for trial.

Joseph M. Sheriff Jr., 40, and Kathleen Mary Evans, 33, had their unrelated cases dismissed when Sklarosky determined prosecutors were not ready to proceed.

Sheriff, of Honesdale, was charged by Plains Township police in July 2023, with two counts of receiving stolen property and a single count of improper registration plate when he was found operating a Porsche with a registration plate that was reported stolen, according to court records.

Sheriff was represented by Attorney Nathan Hartman from the county’s Public Defender’s Office.

Evans, of Plymouth, was charged by Wilkes-Barre police with assaulting a woman working as a traffic control flagger at a construction site in the area of Hanover and Barney streets on Oct. 25, 2023, according to court records.

Evans was represented by Attorney Nanda Palissery.

Sklarosky dismissed the cases after calling each case for trial only to be advised prosecutors were not ready to proceed.