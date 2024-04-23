EXETER — The Wyoming Area School Board began its monthly regular meeting Tuesday with a presentation from BBD, LLP, the company that conducted the state-mandated annual single audit for the 2022-2023 fiscal year.
Carl Hogan, a partner with BBD, told the board that no issues were found, the school increased its fund balance and the district was, “in a good spot to be flexible given their financial position.”
According to the report, the district has maintained its fund balance at roughly the same level over the course of the last 10 years.
The report also noted that revenues were up 6.47% more than budget and expenditures were 3.14% more than budget.
The board also approved a number of head coach appointments for the 2024-2025 Fall sports season including: Rhonda Pizano for cheerleading, Michael Branley for cross country, Bree Bednarski for field hockey, Randy Spencer for football, Gordon Williams for golf, Chris Tomlinson for boy’s soccer, Chad Kranson for girls’ soccer, Bill Roberts for tennis and Sara Mazzitelli for volleyball.