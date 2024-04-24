🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — At press time, it was still not known who will be the Republican candidate in the 117th Legislative District, but challenger Jamie Walsh held an 8-vote lead at the end of the night.

According to unofficial results, Walsh tallied 4,723 votes to 4,715 for Cabell.

The unofficial results do not include an unknown number of provisional ballots cast at the polls, which will not be tallied until the upcoming Luzerne County Board of Elections adjudication process. Flagged mail ballots also will be processed in adjudication.

If Walsh holds on, it will have been a stunning victory, defeating first-term incumbent Cabell.

And with no Democrat in the race, Walsh is all but assured of a seat in the state legislature.

During a heated campaign, Walsh, 49, of Ross Township, said he’s an advocate for parental rights and election integrity. He is the co-founder of Citizens Advisory of Pennsylvania, a parents rights organization, and he testified in Washington D.C., on behalf of Luzerne County voters that ran out of paper in the 2022 election.

Walsh said he ran for the seat because his opponent’s voting record did not match the conservative region that he represents.

“I have full intention in addressing the illegal immigration population flooding Pennsylvania; I plan to support HB-13 which will address school property tax reform; I will be one of the leaders for parental rights and I plan to call out corruption in Harrisburg,” Walsh said. “These are the four biggest issues when I talk to people at the front door. My candidacy will truly represent the people once and for all and I will be honored to serve the people of the 117th District.”

Cabell said, “We worked incredibly hard, knocking on more than 9,000 doors. We knew it was going to be a close race and it is a close race. There are still votes to be counted and we will have to wait for the county to tally them all.”

Cabell, 39 of Butler Township, said during the campaign that his focus leading up to the primary was to address the challenges posed by “significant outside spending from special interest groups aimed at influencing our local politics. Cabell said despite these pressures, his conservative voting record is clear and impactful.

Pugh, Leard win nominations in the 120th Legislative District

In the 120th Legislative District, three Republicans and two Democrats battled for the respective nominations.

When the dust settled, Brenda Pugh was the clear winner in the Republican race and Fern Leard garnered the Democratic nod.

According to unofficial results, Pugh received 3,952 votes to 1,535 for LeeAnn McDermott, and 777 for Patrick Musto.

Leard had 3,417 votes to 2,306 for John Morgan.

Pugh, 57 of Dallas Township, credited her team, supporters and voters for leading her to victory.

“This isn’t possible without the hard work of everybody — my team, all my supporters and, of course, the voters,” Pugh said. “It takes a total team effort and this team was second to none.”

Pugh said she was humbled by the confidence that voters have shown in her and she looks forward to the November General Election.

“I am looking forward to knocking on more doors and meeting more voters,” Pugh said. “I want to hear what’s on their minds as we continue our campaign.”

Pugh said she had volunteers at every polling place and it paid off.

Her campaign manager, Hal Flack, said Pugh has always been deeply involved in the community and she assembled a passionate group to come out.

“That’s what made this victory happen,” Flack said. “Brenda won just about every polling place — and by a lot. We are all very proud of Brenda and we look forward to November’s general election.”

Rep. Aaron Kaufer, who has held this seat for 10 years, decided to not seek reelection and he endorsed Pugh.

“I’m really pleased with the results and I am extremely proud of Brenda,” Kaufer said. “I am very confident she will be our next state representative. She has done a phenomenal job in this campaign and she will do an even better job in Harrisburg.”

Leard, 39 of Dallas Township, said many Pennsylvanians are struggling to make ends meet while everything but wages go up.

“Our minimum wage needs to be a family sustaining wage,” Leard said during the campaign. “We are losing a lot of tax revenue by allowing companies operating in PA, that have incorporated their business out-of-state, avoid paying state taxes while leaving small and local businesses to shoulder that bill, we must close that tax loophole.”

Uncontested Primary races nominations secured U.S. Senate

Bob Casey, D-Scranton (Incumbent)

Dave McCormick, R-Pittsburgh

U.S. House of Representatives

• 8th District

Matt Cartwright, D-Moosic (Incumbent)

Rob Bresnahan, R-Dallas Township

• 9th District

Dan Meuser, R-Dallas (Incumbent)

Amanda Waldman, D-Mill Creek Township

Pennsylvania House of Representatives

• 116th District

Deborah Adoff, D-East Union Township

Dane Watro, R-Kline Township (Incumbent)

• 118th District

Jim Haddock, D-Pittston Township (Incumbent)

McKayla Kathio, R-Jenkins Township

• 119th District

Megan Kocher, D-Plymouth

Alec Ryncavage, R-Plymouth (Incumbent)

• 121st District

Eddie Day Pashinski, D-Wilkes-Barre (Incumbent)

(No Republican candidate)

Pennsylvania Senate

• 27th District

Patricia Lawton, D-Hemlock Township

Lynda Schlegel Culver, R-Rockefeller (Incumbent)

• 29th District

John Zugarek, D-White Haven

Dave Argall, R-Rush Township (Incumbent)

Reach Bill O'Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.