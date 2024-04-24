🔊 Listen to this

‘Country Line Dancers’ perform at Wednesday’s 50th anniversary of the Kingston Active Adult Center.

A crowd of about 150 was all smiles at Wednesday’s 50th anniversary of the Kingston Active Adult Center.

KINGSTON — Bill Withers would have been most proud.

The lyrics to his classic song, “Lean On Me,” came out with more emotion and sincerity than even Withers could have provided.

The song was performed on Wednesday by the “Looney Tunes,” a group of senior citizens, at the 50th anniversary celebration of the Kingston Active Adult Center.

“Some times in our lives

We all have pain

We all have sorrow.”

Approximately 150 seniors attended the celebration that was filled with song, dance, laughter and sincere friendship — not to mention good food.

“Lean on me

When you’re not strong

And I’ll be your friend

I’ll help you carry on.”

Sen. Lisa Baker presented a Senate proclamation to the center’s director, Melody Bartusek. Congratulatory remarks were offered by Luzerne County Manager Romilda Crocamo, County Council Chair John Lombardo, Toni Mathis, director of senior care services at the Area Agency of Aging, Mary Rozelle, executive director of the Area Agency on Aging and Luzerne County head of budget and finance, and more.

“Congratulations on 50 years,” Baker said. “Here’s to 50 more!”

Crocamo echoed Baker’s remarks and added that she currently is the air hockey champ at the Hazleton Active Adult Center.

“You guys are known for having fun here,” Crocamo said. “I hear you like to sing and dance. Well, so do I!”

“You just call on me brother when you need a hand

We all need somebody to lean on

I just might have a problem that you’ll understand

We all need somebody to lean on.”

“This is what the county does best,” Lombardo said.

Crocamo agreed, adding, “We will always support you. You all are our most important assets. You will never be forgotten.”

“Lean on me

When you’re not strong

And I’ll be your friend

I’ll help you carry on.”

For it won’t be long

Till I’m gonna need somebody to lean on.”

Regular visitor Carolyn Tavella read her poem that won first place in the Active Adult Centers’ contest.

Then there was some line dancing by “Country Line Dancers,” led by Nancy Mentyka and Mary Dixon.

And a DJ played for dancing as the party rolled on well past 12 — well, noon.

Damien the Magician had a few tricks up his sleeve and the room was always filled with smiles.

Melody Bartusek, Director, and Mary Lou Kocher, assistant director, kept the program moving.

“We always say that there ain’t no party like a Kingston AAC party,” Bartusek said.

She wasn’t wrong.

It was quite a celebration, for sure.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.