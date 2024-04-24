🔊 Listen to this

U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, center, held a roundtable discussion in downtown Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday on Social Security, Medicare and other senior issues. The panel consisted of Sen. Casey, Max Richtman, President of National Committee to Preserve Social Security & Medicare; Antonino (Tony) Perzia, Audrey Serniak, Denise Parashac, Kathleen Hannon, Maureen Riley, Roxanne Rembis, and Victoria (Tori) Dunbar.

WILKES-BARRE — Max Richtman, President of National Committee to Preserve Social Security & Medicare, on Wednesday headed a panel discussion with U.S. Sen. Bob Casey in Downtown Wilkes-Barre to talk about an issue of high interest to seniors.

The roundtable discussion centered on lowering costs and protecting Social Security and Medicare, with local seniors and Richtman and Casey.

Richtman has endorsed the Sen. Casey for re-election on behalf of the NCPSSM. Casey will face Republican challenger Dave McCormick in the November General Election.

“When we endorse a candidate, it’s not just because we like them as a person,” Richtman said. “We have a scorecard and we issue a score every two years on (member’s) votes — (Sen. Casey) has a 100% score.”

Discussion focused on:

• Lowering costs, including prescription drug costs and the effects of lowering the cost of insulin through the IRA provision.

• The state of home healthcare and necessary improvements.

• Disability benefits.

• Protecting and improving Social Security and Medicare.

Participants included caretakers, former health care professionals and insurance representatives, and current and former patients who shared their personal and professional experiences with these issues.

Participants included:

• Sen. Bob Casey

• Max Richtman, President of National Committee to Preserve Social Security & Medicare

• Antonino (Tony) Perzia, Luzerne County Senior

• Audrey Serniak, Luzerne County Senior

• Denise Parashac, Luzerne County Senior

• Kathleen Hannon, Luzerne County Senior

• Maureen Riley, Luzerne County Senior

• Roxanne Rembis, Luzerne County Senior

• Victoria (Tori) Dunbar, Luzerne County Senior

Sen. Casey said he believes that all older Americans have the right to age with dignity and financial security in the setting of their choice.

He said he is committed to protecting and strengthening Social Security and Medicare, eliminating age discrimination in the workplace, and ensuring Medicaid’s long-term services and supports are available to all seniors who need them.

“Older Americans fought our wars, taught our children, worked in our factories and helped build our middle class,” Casey said. “It is our sacred duty to care for the generations that came before us.”

Concerning the 2024 campaign against McCormick, Casey said, “My opponent and I don’t agree on any of these issues. “I have to defeat him, and I will defeat him.”

