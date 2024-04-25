🔊 Listen to this

AVOCA — A woman from Avoca was arraigned Thursday on allegations she sexually assaulted a girl last year.

Winnie Jamila Woodward, 33, of McAlpine Street, was arraigned by District Judge Alexandra Kokura Kravitz of Pittston on charges of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, corruption of minors, selling or furnishing liquor to a minor and indecent assault. Woodward was released on $150,000 unsecured bail.

An arrest warrant was issued for Woodward on April 18.

Woodward was charged by Avoca police after investigating claims by the girl she was sexually assaulted on Aug. 6, 2023. Police were notified of the alleged sexual assault when the girl was taken to Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Plains Township where forensic evidence was recovered.

The girl was questioned by a forensic interviewer at the Luzerne County Children’s Advocacy Center where she provided details of the sexual assault, including Woodward providing her alcohol and marijuana, according to the criminal complaint.

Police in the complaint say DNA taken from Woodward matched the DNA profile recovered from the girl at the hospital.