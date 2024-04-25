🔊 Listen to this

Alan K. Stout, Executive Director at Visit Luzerne County, on Thursday announced the return of the summer concert series Rockin’ the River.

Luzerne County Manager Romilda Crocamo offers comments at Thursday’s news conference at Millennium Circle at River Common regarding the 2024 Rockin’ the River summer concert series to be held July 12-19-26.

Will Beekman, vice president at ASM Global, announced the acts for the 2024 Rockin’ the River summer concert series to be held July 12-19-26.

WILKES-BARRE — Alan K. Stout, executive director of Visit Luzerne County, stood at the podium at the Millennium Circle at River Common and said it best.

“These shows have given us some wonderful nights of great music, great food and community spirit, right along the Susquehanna, and we’re thrilled to be bringing them back again this year,” Stout said, announcing that the 6th annual Rockin’ the River summer concert series will return in July 12, 19 and 26.

The annual event attracts crowds of 3,000 to 6,000 for each show.

“Each event is a major production, but thanks to our great committee of volunteers and partners, and our generous sponsors, we can provide these shows to the community at no cost,” Stout said.

Will Beekman, vice president with ASM Global, announced the lineup:

• July 12 – The Unforgettable Fire: A Tribute to U2, with opening act, The TRiBE.

• July 19 – Winslow: An Evening with The Eagles, with opening act, The Traveling Wilkes-Barreans.

• July 26 – Lanie Gardner, with opening act The Broke Pines.

Beekman said people will always remember “when they saw Lanie Gardner for free.” Gardner recently toured with the Jonas Brothers and has been an internet sensation for years.

“One of the things that we’re the most proud of is that, in six years, we haven’t repeated a tribute act as a headliner, and this year will be the first time we’re presenting the incredible music of U2 and the timeless sounds of The Eagles,” stout said. “And, as has become tradition, the final show will feature original music.”

This year, Lanie Gardner, a social media sensation and a budding country artist will headline the final (July 26) concert.

“And opening each show will be very talented local acts,” Stout said. “We look forward to seeing everyone in July.”

Michael DiMare, Interim Associate Vice President/Clinical Operations at Geisinger Northeast, presenting sponsor, urged everyone to attend the concert series.

“It will be great fun for family and friends on each Friday night,” DiMare said.

Luzerne County Manager Romilda Crocamo and Luzerne County Council Chair John Lombardo also offered remarks.

“This is the best time of the year,” Crocamo said. “It’s baseball season and the Yankees are playing well and Rockin’ the River will be here soon.”

Lombardo commended all that are involved and he noted the work that goes into each event.

“I’m a huge music fan,” Lombardo said. “So I appreciate everyone who works so hard to put this together every year.”

Stout said the Rockin’ the River shows are free for all-ages. Gates open each night at 5 p.m. and music runs from 6 p.m.-9 p.m. There will be food vendors and beverages from the Susquehanna Brewing Company and Bank & Vine.

They are presented by Visit Luzerne County and the Riverfront Parks Committee. Major sponsors are Geisinger, Lewith & Freeman, DiscoverNEPA , Mountain Productions, PSC (Petroleum Service Company) and the City of Wilkes-Barre.

