🔊 Listen to this

PLAINS TWP. — Wilkes-Barre Connect will host the HONOR Veterans Recognition Luncheon at 11 a.m. Monday at Holiday Inn Wilkes-Barre East Mountain, 600 Wildflower Drive.

This event is presented by Perfect Storm Renovations and will recognize the local veteran and veteran entrepreneur community.

The luncheon will be a time to come together to celebrate the achievements of veteran entrepreneurs in the Wyoming Valley and foster a connection between the Northeast Pennsylvania veteran network.

This year’s keynote speaker will be Michael Hawkins, President and CEO of Netizen Corporation. The keynote sponsor for the event is PNC.

Three veteran entrepreneurs from the Wyoming Valley will be awarded grants to advance their business ventures, including:

• Michael Szklanny, author of “The Shadow Within,” a fantasy novel and the first installment of a future three-part series.

• Amber Viola, founder and co-host of “Politics but make it Fashion,” a podcast that explores the intersection of politics and fashion, discussing how clothing style trends can reflect and impact political and social issues.

• Vincent Balint, owner of Bulldog BBQ, a catering business and roadside stand that will soon be constructing a brick-and-mortar location.

The Veteran Entrepreneurial Award sponsor is Geisinger.

The program is an offering of Wiles-Barre Connect’s HONOR Program, made possible by the support of the Robert H. Spitz Foundation.

The event is open to the public. Free active-duty tickets are available as well as discounted veteran tickets for $35 and standard tickets for $40.

To register or for information, visit https://business.wyomingvalleychamber.org/chambercalendar.