NANTICOKE — The death of a 1-month-old girl in 2022 is being investigated by the Pennsylvania State Police at Wilkes-Barre and the Luzerne County district attorney’s office as a criminal homicide.

Avaya Jade Rasmus-Alberto was found deceased in a bassinet inside 167 W. Green St., Nanticoke, on Oct. 24, 2022, state police reported.

An autopsy by forensic pathologist Dr. Gary Ross revealed the cause of death to be asphyxiation due to mechanical compression and the manner of death as accidental.

However, investigators uncovered suspicious online searches from the phone of the 17-year-old mother.

According to search warrant affidavits unsealed Thursday, a review of the mother’s phone uncovered online searches about Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, is it safe to give a newborn melatonin drops, pictures of shaken baby syndrome, why a newborn won’t stop crying, and can an infant sleep on their stomach.

Two search warrants were filed on Feb. 22 seeking the infant’s medical and birth records. The search warrants were opened at the end of the 60 day seal set by Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough.

After the autopsy, the search warrants say, Ross gave a medical opinion that the infant did not have the strength to wiggle into a position to cause death.

Police in Nanticoke and emergency medical technicians who responded to the West Green Street residence on Oct. 24, 2022, found a U-shaped nursing pillow in the bassinet with the infant, who had blood under her nostrils and the side of her nose, according to the search warrants.

The search warrants list criminal homicide as the offense.

No charges have been filed.