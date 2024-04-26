🔊 Listen to this

SCOTT TWP. — Police in Scott Township, Columbia County, recovered a firearm reportedly stolen in Wilkes-Barre during a traffic stop last weekend.

A loaded 9mm handgun was found under the seat of a vehicle stopped during a police enforcement operation during the annual Bloomsburg block party on April 20.

Police said the handgun, which was loaded when found under the seat, was reported stolen during an altercation at a park in Wilkes-Barre.

An adult and several juveniles inside the vehicle were appropriately charged, police said, as they are from the Wilkes-Barre area and planned to attend the block party.

Suspected narcotics were also found inside the vehicle including a second 9mm firearm, police said.

Police conducted the enhanced enforcement operation in the area of Lightstreet Road, Columbia Boulevard and St. Lukes Way on April 19 and April 20.