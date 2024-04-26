🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Leadership Northeast announced John L. Augustine III, of Penn’s Northeast, will be awarded the 2024 Distinguished Leadership Award.

Augustine will receive the award at LNE’s 43rd annual Dinner and Graduation on Thursday, June 6, at 5 p.m. at the Woodlands Inn.

The event celebrates Leadership Northeast’s graduating Core Class of 2024 and welcomes the incoming Core Class of 2025.

“The 2024 Annual Dinner marks 43 years of empowering leaders, strengthening community and driving change,” said Jessica Cronauer, LNE executive director. “We are thrilled to honor John Augustine who has been a dedicated servant leader to the Northeast Pennsylvania community for many years. John’s ongoing commitment to and support of Leadership Northeast makes him an excellent choice for this year’s Distinguished Leadership Alumni Award.”

Augustine is the president/CEO of Penn’s Northeast, a regional non-profit economic development agency dedicated to attracting quality employers to NEPA.

“As an alumnus of Leadership Northeast, this distinguished program has taught me the importance of contributing to our community on a daily basis,” Augustine said. “I have spent my whole career trying to give back and improve the quality of life in Northeastern PA. It is truly a privilege and honor to receive this award.”

With more than 25 years of experience in economic development, Augustine has worked with local and national firms, elected officials, business leaders, and community leaders in various capacities. His areas of expertise include economic and community development, site selection, regional planning, technology implementation, capital fundraising, operations and strategic planning.

Before joining Penn’s Northeast, Augustine served as the community outreach manager for the Marcellus Shale Coalition, the state’s leading trade organization for responsible development of the Marcellus and Utica shale.

Prior to that, he was the Senior Economic Development Director for the Greater Wilkes-Barre Chamber of Business & Industry, where he managed marketing and development for available real estate within their five business parks and oversaw the development and growth of the Innovation Center in Wilkes-Barre, a successful business and technology incubator.

Augustine has participated on many local boards and organizations and currently serves on the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition, Leadership Northeast, Fidelity Bank, The McGowan School of Business and the PA State Police Camp Cadet, Troop P.

He also owns a website design company where he donates his time for area non-profits. Augustine has also served as an adjunct professor at Penn State, King’s College and Luzerne County Community College.

Augustine resides in Mountain Top with his wife Kristine, two children, Jack and Jill, and their dog, Louie.

Boasting an alumni base of over 2,500 servant leaders, Leadership Northeast East was founded in 1981 as a community leadership development organization. A non-profit organization, LNE is dedicated to developing informed and committed leaders from all segments of the community who will serve, strengthen and improve Northeast Pennsylvania.

For information, call 570-270-5323 or visit www.leadershipnortheast.org.

