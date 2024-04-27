🔊 Listen to this

SCRANTON — The Wright Center for Patient & Community Engagement (PCE) will hold its second annual charity golf tournament on Monday, May 13 at the Glenmaura National Golf Club in Moosic to support patients throughout Northeast Pennsylvania.

The captain-and-crew Dr. William Waters Golf Tournament will feature a shotgun start at 10 a.m., following registration from 8:30 to 9:45 a.m. The driving range opens at 8:30 a.m. For information visit TheWrightCenter.org/golf-tournament-2024.

The tournament is in honor of the late John P. Moses, Esq. a Wilkes-Barre native, influential attorney, and longtime philanthropist whose leadership was key in helping facilitate the establishment of The Wright Center for Community Health Wilkes-Barre Practice, the largest primary health center in the nonprofit’s network of 10 locations in Northeast Pennsylvania. The new Luzerne County location opened on Jan. 9, 2023, after the urgent relocation of its clinic from First Hospital in Kingston, amidst the hospital’s closure.

The Wright Center plans to name the Wilkes-Barre Practice building, at 169 N. Pennsylvania Ave., after Moses, who passed away on Oct. 31, 2022.

Moses’s son, Wilkes-Barre attorney Peter J. Moses, is honorary chair of the golf fundraiser. Co-chairs are: Linda Thomas-Hemak, M.D., FACP, FAAP, president and CEO of The Wright Centers for Community Health and Graduate Medical Education; and Mary Marrara, co-chair of PCE and secretary of The Wright Center for Community Health Boards of Directors.

“Renowned for his dedicated and generous service to multiple nonprofits in Northeast Pennsylvania, and also on the national stage as CEO of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, Attorney John Moses exemplified a remarkable life of integrity, generosity, and boundless dedication to making a difference,” said Dr. Thomas-Hemak. “We are excited that our charity golf tournament will spotlight his tremendous legacy in business, educational, legal, and community enrichment efforts. His many meaningful contributions to the nonprofit sector can never be overstated. It is a privilege to raise resources in his honor to ensure everyone has equitable access to high-quality, whole-person primary health services, regardless of their insurance status, ZIP code, or ability to pay.”

PCE aims to improve the health of its communities through education, advocacy and patient-centered services that help individuals overcome food insecurity, homelessness and other factors known as the social and economic determinants of health (SDOH). Factors also include limited access to educational opportunities and a lack of financial resources. To address SDOH in regional communities, PCE’s team and volunteers hold community outreach activities, including nutritious food distributions of nonperishable items and fresh produce, coat and winterwear giveaways, back-to-school distributions of backpacks and classroom supplies, health fairs, blood drives, and other special mission-driven projects.

Last year’s inaugural charity golf tournament raised more than $40,000. The tournament is named after the late William M. Waters, Ph.D., who served as vice chair of The Wright Center for Community Health’s Board of Directors and co-chair of PCE. He passed away on July 21, 2022.

The entry fee for golfers is $275 or $1,100 for a foursome, which includes a golf cart, green fee, lunch and beverage service on the course, followed by a 3 p.m. cocktail hour and 4 p.m. dinner. Tickets for the dinner only are $100.

Prizes will be awarded for closest to the pin, longest drive, and hole-in-one, including a special prize for a hole-in-one on a designated hole: a 2024 Honda Accord LX, courtesy of Matt Burne Honda, an event sponsor. Other event sponsors are: Audacy; Community Bank, N.A.; and PNC.

Various sponsorship levels, starting at just $300, are available for the tournament. For sponsorship details and inquiries, contact Holly Przasnyski, PCE board coordinator, at [email protected] or 570-209-3275.