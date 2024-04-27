🔊 Listen to this

This month’s Wilkes-Barre POWER networking event was held Thursday at The Down Pour, 119 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre.

WILKES-BARRE — Over 40 people attended the Wilkes-Barre POWER networking event on Thursday, April 25, at The Down Pour, 119 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre.

This month’s featured organization was the Osterhout Free Library. Michelle Riley, the library’s director of development and community relations, was a guest speaker.

In celebration of National Poetry Month, the event also featured local poets, Dawn Leas and Jennifer Judge, who, along with their sister poet, Mischelle Anthony, organize Word to Word, a quarterly reading series and an open mic. Also featured was artist and entertainer Garry Melville, the founder of The Party Poets LLC and the author of the top-selling book, “The Gift of G.A.B.”

Times Leader Media Group and Discover NEPA were the media sponsors.