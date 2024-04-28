🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger this week joined local leaders for a tour of downtown New Cumberland in Cumberland County to kick off the upcoming Small Business Week in Pennsylvania — April 28 through May 4.

Secretary Siger and local leaders highlighted the important impact small businesses have on the Commonwealth’s economy and encouraged Pennsylvanians to support their local main streets and downtown businesses during Small Business Week.

Gov. Josh Shapiro’s 2024-25 budget proposes $25 million for the Main Street Matters program, to support the commercial corridors that are the backbone of communities across our Commonwealth. The new Main Street Matters program will build upon and modernize the existing Keystone Communities program run by DCED.

“The driving force behind Pennsylvania’s economy is the innovation, passion, and hard work of entrepreneurs and small businesses like the ones we visited today in New Cumberland,” said Secretary Rick Siger. “When our communities thrive, so do our small businesses.”

DCED is visiting local businesses all across the Commonwealth as part of this year’s Small Business Week: Bethlehem, Northampton County (April 29); Franklin, Venango County (April 30); Media, Delaware County (May 1); Hazleton, Luzerne County (May 2); and Somerset, Somerset County (May 3).

Earlier this year, Gov. Shapiro and Secretary Siger launched the Commonwealth’s first Economic Development Strategy in nearly two decades — and a critical component of that strategy is building on the existing successes of the current Keystone Communities Program in supporting downtowns, main streets, and surrounding neighborhoods to invest in their revitalization and future prosperity by creating the Main Street Matters program.

In addition to the proposed $25 million for the Main Street Matters program, the Governor’s 2024-25 budget would invest $500 million in PA SITES funding to bring more commercial and industrial sites to Pennsylvania; $20 million to support large-scale innovation and leverage Pennsylvania’s best-in-class research and development assets; and $3.5 million to create and launch the Pennsylvania Regional Economic Competitiveness Challenge to incentivize regional growth.

Meuser co-sponsors legislation that requires CBP reporting on individuals with cartel & terrorist connections

U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Dallas, this week co-sponsored H.R. 7566 — the Cartel and Radical Terrorist Enforcement Log (CARTEL) Act — which would require Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to report if individuals on the Terrorist Screening Database (TSDB) were released into the interior of the U.S., along with individuals affiliated with cartel organizations.

Additionally, this bill requires a report to Congress detailing which terrorist and cartel organizations are attempting to exploit the northern, southern, and maritime borders to move their members into the United States.

Meuser said this legislation is a direct response to the national security threat that is the border crisis. He said individuals of unknown origin from across the globe are taking advantage of our open borders, wreaking havoc on our country and the American people.

“This legislation is a step towards increasing awareness of individuals with ties to terrorism and cartels who are being released into the United States,” Meuser said. “Safeguarding the welfare of the American people is top priority of mine in Congress, and this bill will provide essential information to protect against criminal actors and bolster our border security measures.”

H.R. 7566 was referred to the House Homeland Security Committee for further consideration.

Meuser co-sponsors legislation that requires Census Bureau to reintroduce citizenship question

U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser recently co-sponsored H.R. 7109 — the Equal Representation Act — to ensure only American citizens are counted during the decennial census which determines the congressional district apportionment and the Electoral College map.

Currently, illegal immigrants are included in the count for congressional district apportionment and Electoral College votes. This gives states like California and New York disproportionate influence in our electoral system, as they end up with more congressional seats and Electoral College votes than their actual populations would justify.

The Equal Representation Act would require the Census Bureau to reintroduce the citizenship question in the decennial census, ensuring that only United States citizens are considered when determining congressional representation and Electoral College votes.

“Many states and cities across the country are encouraging and welcoming the open border policies of the Biden administration, only to be rewarded by increased congressional district and electoral map representation,” Meuser said.

H.R. 7109 was referred to the House Oversight and Accountability Committee for further consideration.

VFW Service Officer available for veterans at Sen. Baker’s Dallas Office on May 10

State Sen. Lisa Baker, R-Lehman Township, invites veterans to schedule an appointment to meet with a VFW Service Officer at her Dallas and Nanticoke office locations.

Appointments with a Service Officer are available at no charge in Dallas on the second Friday of every month, and in Nanticoke on the third Wednesday of every month.

Sen. Baker encourages veterans of all ages and from all service eras to utilize the Pennsylvania Veterans of Foreign Wars Service Officer Network, to receive free information and assistance for government benefits. This assistance may include VA healthcare, compensation, pension, education and dependent benefits. Surviving spouses can also use these Service Officers at no charge to learn about their eligibility for VA benefits.

“Veterans are the heart and soul of America and we appreciate their many sacrifices to make this nation a beacon of freedom and hope,” Baker said. “During challenging economic times, many veterans continue to need our assistance.”

• On Friday, May 10, the VFW Service Officer will be available for scheduled appointments at Sen. Baker’s office, 22 Dallas Shopping Center, Memorial Highway, Dallas. All veterans, not just VFW members, can request appointments between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. To schedule an appointment at this location, call 570-675-3931.

• On Wednesday, May 15, the VFW Service Officer will be available for scheduled appointments at Sen. Baker’s office, 50 North Walnut Street, Suite105, Nanticoke. All veterans, not just VFW members, can request appointments between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. To schedule an appointment at this location, call 570-740-2432.

Disability advocate available at Sen. Baker’s Dallas Office on Friday May 31

A representative from MyCIL (Northeast PA Center for Independent Living) will be at Sen. Baker’s Dallas office, 22 Dallas Shopping Center, Memorial Highway on Friday May 31, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Information and resources will be offered to people with disabilities and their families to help them obtain home and community-based services, transportation, housing, and other assistance to promote greater independence in the community.

“It is imperative that we provide education on available benefits to ensure individuals with disabilities can strengthen and maintain their self-sufficiency,” Baker said. “I have been honored to work on programs to help them exercise more control over their lives, including creating ABLE (Achieving a Better Life Experience) accounts to help save for the future, and establishing the IWantToWork program to aid in entering the job market.”

To schedule an appointment, contact Senator Baker’s Dallas office at 570-675-3931.

Fetterman applauds finalized DOL Retirement Security Rule

The Biden administration this week finalized the Retirement Security Rule, which will protect working people’s retirement savings by holding financial advisors to higher standards.

Specifically, the new rule closes loopholes in current law to ensure that advice is given in the best interest of the saver.

Last month, Sen. John Fetterman, D-Braddock, led a letter to the Department of Labor (DOL) and Office of Management and Budget (OMB) urging them to finalize the proposed rule. Senator Fetterman released the following statement in response to the administration finalizing the rule:

“When someone goes to a financial advisor for guidance on where to put their hard-earned savings, they should be able to trust that their interests are put first. But until now, they couldn’t. Before this new Retirement Security Rule, it was perfectly legal for advisors to give advice that padded their own commissions, even if they knew it would yield worse returns for the saver. That’s just wrong and — thanks to this new rule—it’s now against the law.”

Fetterman said this rule will translate into meaningful savings for working people. He said analysis from Morningstar estimates that investors in retirements plans will save more than $55 billion in the first decade of this rule. Moreover, savers who purchase annuities will save over $32.5 billion from the proposal.

