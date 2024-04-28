🔊 Listen to this

PLYMOUTH — On Saturday, May 4, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Plymouth Fire Co. No. 1 will host a Free Electronics Recycling Event.

The fire company has teamed up with KVS Computers, an R2 (Responsible Recycling) certified recycler for this event.

The event will take place at the firehouse parking lot located at 24 Gaylord Ave., Plymouth. No items will be picked up. Drop off only during scheduled hours.

• Items to recycle: computers, monitors, networking equipment, answering machines, cell phones, tablets, phone chargers, camcorders, servers, copiers, electric typewriters, electronic games, routers, fax machines, hard drives, laptops, tablets, modems, phone systems, keyboards, printers, circuit boards, radios, scanners, pagers, computer cables, PDA, CD/DVD and tape players.

• Items not accepted: No televisions, CRT Monitors, or household appliances will be accepted. Additionally, items that contain any refrigerant cannot be accepted.

This is an opportunity for individuals as well as businesses from anywhere in Pennsylvania to dispose of electronic equipment in a safe, secure, and environmentally friendly manner.

Everyone is welcome to participate as there is no residency requirement.

Plymouth Fire Co. #1 does not benefit financially from any of the electronics donated. They said they are simply providing the public an opportunity to dispose of their unwanted, broken, or outdated electronics in a responsible manner.

On the day of the event, the Fire Company will be accepting monetary donations should anyone wish to donate. These donations are not required to participate in the event, but any funds raised help the department’s ability to continue its mission, purchase equipment, and serve the public.