WILKES-BARRE — I sure hope that I’m not in the minority when I say that I will miss Mimmo’s Pizza on Public Square.

Talk about an iconic business — 42 years!

And owner Mark Bronsburg is the Rocky Balboa of the restaurant world. Bronsburg took a lot of punches over his 42-year career, but he never got knocked down and never knocked out.

Public Square and Downtown Wilkes-Barre have changed over those 42 years. Bronsburg has seen it all and he survived. His side of the Square was once a hub of activity — the Martz Bus terminal, Leo Matus News, Blue Cross/Blue Shield around the corner and a lot more.

Like I said, the place has changed.

But not Mimmo’s.

Bronsburg went about his business on Friday afternoon like it was just another day at his Mimmo’s Pizza on Public Square. He skillfully put together an Italian wrap that was, absolutely delicious. I devoured it.

I guess when you operate a pizza and hoagie shop for 42 years, you have to be doing something right.

But as I wrote the story for Saturday’s Times Leader, I was sad. Because this wasn’t just another day at Mimmo’s — Friday was the day before the iconic downtown business was to close for good.

Bronsburg closed his shop at the end of the day Saturday, locking the doors for the last time as he and his wife, Nancy sail off into retirement. Bronsburg, 63 of West Wyoming, said he will look for another job — probably in the food industry. So retirement might not be the right word.

When Bronsburg talked about what he has done for most of his life, he said, “It’s what I do best — this is what I’ve done all my life.”

Let me know when the dinner honoring Bronsburg for his 42 years of bringing good food and smiles to countless customers will be held. I’ll be there.

Mark and Nancy and have three kids — Paige, Damian and Mariah, who is pregnant with their first grandchild. I will never forget Mark’s face when he said that — caused by the joy in his heart that he will soon be a grandfather.

“That baby will never know Mimmo’s,” Mark said, his tone changing.

You could feel the sadness surfacing as the realization of his grandchild never being able to experience what his or her grandfather did for 42 years set in.

The smile returned to Bronsburg’s face when he talked about the grandbaby on the way. But looking out the window of his shop to Public Square, he said he sees a very different Wilkes-Barre today.

“I remember the crowds, the buses, Mr. Peanut walking around — it was always busy downtown,” Bronsburg said. “I love Wilkes-Barre, and I will miss being here every day, especially talking to the customers.”

In the Times Leader’s Innovation publication that came out this week, Larry Newman, executive director at Diamond City Partnership, said that Downtown Wilkes-Barre is in the process of a significant transformation.

“Some of that change is due to the impact of the COVID pandemic — but much of it has been underway for decades,” Newman said. “Downtown is returning to its origins as a mixed-use neighborhood — where commercial uses share space with residents, educational and cultural institutions, and other functions. It’s shifting away from the pattern that took hold more than a century ago, when commerce began to dominate Downtown’s land use.”

Newman said diversification of activity is the key to Downtown’s future — because these days, more and more people want walkable, mixed-use places.

“They are choosing them as places to visit,” Newman said. “They are choosing them as places to live. They are choosing them as places to attend school. And they are choosing them as places to work and build businesses.”

Newman said he and Downton planners have seen that play out in Downtown Wilkes-Barre, which — thanks to the demand for downtown living — has enjoyed a 38% population increase between 2010 and 2020.

“At the same time, the rise of remote work has changed the way that people use office buildings, and ultimately it has reduced overall demand for office space,” Newman said.

With large employers such as Berkshire Hathaway GUARD and Highmark seeing many of their employees working from home or remotely, Newman said the consequences for office-dominated neighborhoods have been profound.

“The total number of employee visits to Downtown Wilkes-Barre in 2023 was 56% of the 2019 total, and it’s unlikely that the office sector — here or anywhere else — will return to the way it was before,” Newman said.

Newman and the DCP and Mayor George Brown and the City have been doing a great job in reshaping the Downtown and the progressive journey is working.

But as Bronsburg prepares for retirement, he will hold an auction today to sell of all his equipment. The bidding will start at 6 p.m.

Bronsburg said he will miss being Downtown every day and he truly believes it’s a good place to do business.

From 2007 through 2020, Newman said Downtown Wilkes-Barre enjoyed a net gain of 55 occupied storefronts. Then the pandemic hit, and for several years, vacancies mounted.

“Those trends have now reversed and are positive once again,” Newman said.

The Downtown is getting better.

Too bad Mimmo’s Pizza won’t be around for it.

