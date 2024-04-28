🔊 Listen to this

The cherry blossom trees were in full bloom, offering ample shade to festival attendees.

The cherry blossom trees were in full bloom, offering ample shade to festival attendees.

The Emerald Isle Step Dancing group of Pittston was one of several dance tropes that performed Sunday.

There were plenty of family friendly rides set up in the parking lot of Kirby Park.

WILKES-BARRE — It was all sunshine and clear skies Sunday on the final day of the city’s annual Cherry Blossom Festival in Kirby Park, where crowds of attendees enjoyed everything from good food and live entertainment to some old-fashioned fresh air.

The event, sponsored by Xfinity, featured more than 50 local food and craft vendors inside the park, along with plenty of amusement rides and games, courtesy of Huey’s Amusements, set up in the parking lot.

Throughout the afternoon, local dance companies, such as the Emerald Isle Step Dancers of Pittston, performed underneath the pavilion, as did singer Eric Rudy, with local band Portland Frank set to close out the festival later that evening.

The annual festival served as a great way for local businesses and vendors to get out into the community, said Brandon Moore, who on Sunday maned the booth for Shpoppy Shawn’s Shmoked Cheese.

Moore runs the business, located on Blackman Street, with his father.

“(The festival) brings more traffic into the store,” he said. “We see a lot of repeat customers who see us out at these local shows.”

In addition food and activities, many families made good use of the playground inside the park, which was packed with kids.

The warm weather was perfect for lounging on the grass, which is exactly what Karey Rice, 36, of Swoyersville, and her five-year-old daughter, Alison, decided to do while enjoying a plate of nachos together.

“We come every year for the food,” she said. “It’s better than cooking lunch.”

Rice said she was a “sucker” for nachos as was her daughter, although Alison seemed to prefer just the cheese.

The duo had a blast soaking up the sun while they waited for Rice’s boyfriend to bring them some more food to sample.

“It’s great to be outdoors,” she said. “There’s enough space to roam around and not be on top of one another.”

Further down the grassy lawn, near the pond past blooming cherry blossom trees, another two-some enjoyed their favorite festival treat – haluski and potato pancakes.

Joan and Katrina, of Miners Mills, who declined their give their last names, were eager to talk about their favorite parts of the festival.

“I love the food and the music,” Katrina said. “It’s good to have local bands perform so we can support them.”

Like most pet owners on Sunday, Katrina took the festival as an opportunity to give her dog, Honey, some much needed time outside.

“The weather really brings you out,” Joan remarked. “I think there should be more festivals like this so we can utilize the park a little more.”

Still, both agreed that the resurgence of local events recently made things feel “normal again” after the isolation they felt during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The rides bring a lot more people in,” Katrina said. “I feel like every year it’s getting better and better.”