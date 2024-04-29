🔊 Listen to this

NANTICOKE — Detectives with the City of Nanticoke Police Department charged a man with stabbing another man during a confrontation about missing drill bits and a knife.

Nathaniel Robert Moore, 38, of South Washington Street, Nanticoke, was arraigned Monday by District Judge Michael G. Dotzel of Wilkes-Barre Township on two counts of aggravated assault and one count each of simple assault and reckless endangerment. Moore was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $100,000 bail.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police responded to a residence on Christian Street where they found Kevin Allabaugh was stabbed in the chest and hand on April 9.

Allabaugh was transported at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Facility in Plains Township.

After Allabaugh was released from the hospital, he told detectives his female cousin and her boyfriend, Moore, used his computer to do her taxes on April 8.

Allabaugh later discovered a folding knife and drill bits were missing from the basement of his residence.

The next day, April 9, Allabaugh said he confronted Moore about the missing folding knife and drill bits.

Allabaugh told detectives Moore charged at him with a knife as Allabaugh used a metal mail box to defend himself, the complaint says.

During the scuffle, Allabaugh suffered a stab wound to his hand and chest and crashed through a porch railing falling four to six feet landing on his back on a sidewalk, according to the complaint.

Moore fled the scene after the alleged stabbing.