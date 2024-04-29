🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A fight involving several juveniles during a festival at Kirby Park continued in another part of the city where two people were arrested on burglary related offenses.

Dionte Taylor, 29, and Kiara Andrew Wynn, 22, both of Stanton Street, were charged by police with forcing their way inside a residence on Harkins Lane where they threatened several occupants on Sunday, according to court records.

Taylor and Wynn went to the Harkins Lane residence following a fight involving juveniles during a festival at Kirby Park, court records say.

Police in court records say as Wynn and Taylor forced their way inside the Harkins Lane residence, Taylor’s mother pushed them back outside.

As Wynn and Taylor were leaving, a resident of the Harkins Lane residence allegedly fired a shot from a handgun, which was surrendered to police.

Police arrested Wynn and Taylor at their Stanton Street residence where Wynn resisted arrest and attempted to flee, court records say.

Taylor and Wynn were each charged with burglary, criminal trespass and terroristic threats. Wynn was further charged with resisting arrest and escape.

Taylor and Wynn were arraigned Monday by District Judge Michael G. Dotzel of Wilkes-Barre Township and both were jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $75,000 bail, each.